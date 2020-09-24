Global  
 

Trump says Biden 'should leave the campaign' after Senate GOP report on Hunter Biden's business dealings

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
President Trump on Thursday said his Democratic opponent Joe Biden “should leave the campaign” in the wake of the release of a Senate GOP report detailing Hunter Biden’s extensive overseas business dealings, claiming the former vice president “knew everything.”
