Lindsey Graham: 'I'm Being Killed Financially'

Newsmax Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is pleading for campaign contributions. During a Thursday appearance on television's "Fox & Friends," Graham said his campaign needs financial help. He noted that ActBlue, the online donation platform used by most campaigns of Democratic Party...
News video: Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash 01:30

 Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina. He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

