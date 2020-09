Hyatt Heiress Who Donated $25k to Trump in 2016, Gave $2K to Biden in 2020 Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Billionaire Jennifer Pritzker donated $250,000 to President Donald Trump in 2016, but this election year she gave $2,000 to the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this