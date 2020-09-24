McConnell tells 'Fox News @ Night' there will be 'orderly transfer of power' if Trump loses election Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

If President Trump loses the November election to Joe Biden, there will be "an orderly transfer of power" in January, just as there has been "every four years since Washington was elected for a second term in 1792," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told "Fox News @ Night" in an exclusive interview Thursday.


