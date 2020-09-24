McConnell tells 'Fox News @ Night' there will be 'orderly transfer of power' if Trump loses election
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () If President Trump loses the November election to Joe Biden, there will be "an orderly transfer of power" in January, just as there has been "every four years since Washington was elected for a second term in 1792," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told "Fox News @ Night" in an exclusive interview Thursday.
Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been...
[NFA] Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a..