McConnell tells 'Fox News @ Night' there will be 'orderly transfer of power' if Trump loses election

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
If President Trump loses the November election to Joe Biden, there will be "an orderly transfer of power" in January, just as there has been "every four years since Washington was elected for a second term in 1792," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told "Fox News @ Night" in an exclusive interview Thursday. 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election

Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election 00:59

 Donald Trump has again declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power ifhe loses November’s US presidential election. The president has for severalmonths been pressing a campaign against mail-in voting in the poll by tweetingand speaking out critically about the practice, which has been...

