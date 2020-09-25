|
|
|
Amy Coney Barrett's friends, family praise her as 'fair,' a 'powerhouse'
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's family and friends spoke to "The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday night about why they think Barrett would make a great Supreme Court justice.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Man makes feathered friends who kept him going through lockdown
This touching footage shows a man and his feathered friends who kept him going through lockdown.Lockdown left Robert Paterson, like many people, unable to see family and friends for months on..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:29Published
Tweets about this
|