Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

FOXNews.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick just weeks before the presidential election or if whoever is elected Nov. 3 should be able to appoint a new justice.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: What’s At Stake For The Supreme Court?

What’s At Stake For The Supreme Court? 04:04

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of supporting reproductive rights, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act are at stake, as Republicans scramble to fill her open seat.

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee: CBS News

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:12Published
Mourners Gather Outside LA's Skirball Center To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Mourners Gather Outside LA's Skirball Center To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, many in Southern California flocked to the Skirball Cultural Center Friday to honor her one last time.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:25Published

Trump urges Senate to vote “without delay” on his Supreme Court pick following Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

 President Donald Trump on Saturday urged the Republican-run Senate to consider “without delay” his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated...
Denver Post

Bret Baier: Picking Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement will be 'major part of this election'

 The timing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death "is truly remarkable," coming a little more than six weeks before the presidential election, Fox...
FOXNews.com

Live Updates: After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, the latest on the Supreme Court nomination fight

 After Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday, the fight to fill her seat on the Supreme Court is heating up.
FOXNews.com


