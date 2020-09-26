Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick just weeks before the presidential election or if whoever is elected Nov. 3 should be able to appoint a new justice.
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..