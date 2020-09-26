Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick just weeks before the presidential election or if whoever is elected Nov. 3 should be able to appoint a new justice. 👓 View full article

