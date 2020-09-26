Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second Stimulus Check Update: Negotiations for New COVID-19 Relief Bill Incuding Direct Payments Continue

HNGN Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Second Stimulus Check Update: Negotiations for New COVID-19 Relief Bill Incuding Direct Payments ContinueWhite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed to continue negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill. The talks would include a proposal that would provide $2.4 trillion and would give out the second set of stimulus checks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New taxation bill further weakens rights of states: TMC's Mahua Moitra [Video]

New taxation bill further weakens rights of states: TMC's Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on September 19 said that taxation and other Laws corners public funds for PM-CARES to direct detriment of state relief funds. "The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Money Talks: Second stimulus update [Video]

Money Talks: Second stimulus update

Millions of Americans received a stimulus check earlier this year. With talks of a second check potentially in our future Financial Professional Brad Zucker from Safe Money Advisors to discuss how we..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:16Published
NYS Unemployment Relief On The Way [Video]

NYS Unemployment Relief On The Way

If you've been expecting unemployment payments in New York, relief is on the way.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

$1,200 Second Stimulus Check Possible Dates You Can Expect to Receive Potential Direct Payments

$1,200 Second Stimulus Check Possible Dates You Can Expect to Receive Potential Direct Payments With stalled talks about the next coronavirus relief bill, lawmakers are at a standstill about the second batch of stimulus checks. A potential new set of direct...
HNGN


Tweets about this