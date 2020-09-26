|
Second Stimulus Check Update: Negotiations for New COVID-19 Relief Bill Incuding Direct Payments Continue
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed to continue negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill. The talks would include a proposal that would provide $2.4 trillion and would give out the second set of stimulus checks.
