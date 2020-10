You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C.



Early Monday morning (September 21), protestors gather outside Senator Lindsey Graham's home in Washington D.C. to denounce the decision to replace the late Justice Bader Ginsburg before November's.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources GOP Super PAC to Spend $10M to Help Lindsey Graham Win A GOP super PAC is gearing up to launch a $10 million ad campaign in South Carolina in an effort to help increase Sen. Lindsey Graham's reelection chances.

Newsmax 2 days ago





Tweets about this