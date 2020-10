You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Election workers take on long hours to mail out ballots



Election employees worked long hours Thursday on the first day absentee ballots are sent to voters. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago Florida US Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Push To Keep Daylight-Saving Time



Florida’s U.S. senators are making a new push for year-round daylight-saving time, this time tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Democrats Rush To Protect USPS From Trump's Sabotage



Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this