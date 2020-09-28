Global  
 

Ex-campaign aide claims Trump in 2016 used to talk about making Ivanka his running mate

FOXNews.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump allegedly considered his daughter Ivanka to be his running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to claims made in a forthcoming book by former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.
