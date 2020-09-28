Ex-campaign aide claims Trump in 2016 used to talk about making Ivanka his running mate
Monday, 28 September 2020 () President Donald Trump allegedly considered his daughter Ivanka to be his running mate during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to claims made in a forthcoming book by former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.
*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody..