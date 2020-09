You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump To The Big House?



An ex-Watergate prosecutor told CNN he thinks President Donald Trump could go to prison for tax evasion based on an explosive New York Times report about Trump’s taxes. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:33 Published 46 minutes ago Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’



On Sunday, the ‘New York Times’ published an extensive report detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns over a 20-year period. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 2 hours ago Macomb County voters not surprised about information on Trump's taxes in New York Times report



President Trump is questioning how the New York Times legally obtained his tax records that show he paid little or no federal income tax over 15 years. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:55 Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this