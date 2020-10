Rudy Giuliani: Trump Likely to Argue Against WH Changing Hands Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rudy Giuliani, who has been helping prepare President Donald Trump for the first presidential debate, said Tuesday the advice he's given him is "confidential," but "it's obvious" that he'll emphasize that the White House shouldn't change hands while the nation's recovery is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rudy Smears Black Lives Matter



President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani used his speech at the Republican National Convention to spin an unfounded conspiracy theory that Democrats orchestrated violent protests to.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:29 Published on August 28, 2020 Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'



Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this