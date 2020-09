Torzir RT @ABCPolitics: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he will subpoena the Department of Homeland Security after a depart… 6 seconds ago jeannieqh 🇺🇸 Enough of this waste of tax payer money!!!! House Intelligence Panel to Subpoena DHS Over Whistleblower |… https://t.co/oiS27EMaWj 2 minutes ago Iowa's News Now House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Tuesday he will subpoena the Department of Homeland Security… https://t.co/TwLLl2ipYP 5 minutes ago Carrie Macintosh RT @dn_nation_world: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he'll subpoena the Department of Homeland Security after a depa… 10 minutes ago Indy World House Intelligence panel to subpoena DHS over whistleblower https://t.co/7pIdCO4pNM 12 minutes ago Janice Paul, M.A. House Intelligence panel to subpoena DHS over whistleblower https://t.co/BHhE7IIaVR 13 minutes ago King Took RT @Libertea2012: House Intelligence Panel to Subpoena DHS Over Whistleblower https://t.co/kWnfkZFMcm 23 minutes ago KNOP-TV House Intelligence panel to subpoena DHS over whistleblower https://t.co/95giYhiaIB 24 minutes ago