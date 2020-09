Ole: This is a big game for our players too Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will make changes for the Carabao Cup tie against Luton and thinks it is a good chance for his players to impress.

How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz Deprecation of third-party cookies and now Apple's decision to make its IDFA mobile ad system opt-in by consumers will have a profound impact on how advertisers can target audiences across screens. So..

No Joke: JPMorgan Chase's Market 'Spoofing' Leads To Nearly $1 Billion Fine Spoofing is a form of market manipulation by which traders make a large sum of orders they have no intention of executing. Such actions can mislead market participants to steer prices in a certain..

The Commission on Presidential Debates appears to admit last night was a disaster and announces it will make changes to future debates "Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added ... to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said.

Business Insider 17 minutes ago





Debates commission says changes coming to format for next 2 debates The announcement from the Commission on Presidential Debates comes after the first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spiraled...

CBS News 52 minutes ago