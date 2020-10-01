California task force will consider paying reparations for slavery

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reparations For Slavery Considered By California Lawmakers



California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:17 Published on August 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources California becomes first state to officially consider reparations for slavery California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating a task force that will study the effects of slavery and the possibility of reparations.

Business Insider 2 hours ago



California to study and recommend reparations for Black Americans The reparations would not be limited to slavery, but the law requires the task force to give special consideration for Black people who are descendants of...

CBS News 1 hour ago



California to Study Reparations for Black Americans California will develop a detailed plan for granting reparations to Black Americans under a new law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Wednesday. The law creates a...

Newsmax 2 hours ago





Tweets about this