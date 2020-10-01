California task force will consider paying reparations for slavery
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill Wednesday that will establish a task force to study and develop proposals for paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved Black people.
