California task force will consider paying reparations for slavery

FOXNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill Wednesday that will establish a task force to study and develop proposals for paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved Black people.
