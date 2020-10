Retired Gen. McChrystal Endorses Biden Despite Past Tensions Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal on Thursday endorsed Democrat nominee Joe Biden for the presidency, even after former President Barack Obama replaced his command of U.S. and NATO military forces in Afghanistan in 2010 after he dismissed Biden and criticized... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this