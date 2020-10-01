Global  
 

Maine court cites voter fraud concern in ruling against push for ballot harvesting, extending absentee deadline

FOXNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020
The Maine Superior Court dealt a blow to organizations and voters who are looking to relax state laws dealing with absentee voting, including those involving third parties turning in ballots and the state's Election Day deadline for receiving them.
