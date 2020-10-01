Maine court cites voter fraud concern in ruling against push for ballot harvesting, extending absentee deadline
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The Maine Superior Court dealt a blow to organizations and voters who are looking to relax state laws dealing with absentee voting, including those involving third parties turning in ballots and the state's Election Day deadline for receiving them.
