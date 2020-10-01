Maine court cites voter fraud concern in ruling against push for ballot harvesting, extending absentee deadline

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid



Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published on August 29, 2020 Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State



US President Donald Trump has recently begun laying the groundwork for casting doubt on election results. The doubt, he has argued, would be legitimate if counting mail-in ballots delays the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this