Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee

FOXNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Former FBI Director James Comey “blatantly accused the president of the United States” of “horrible things without any evidence,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Sen. Mike Lee Maskless Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Sen. Mike Lee Maskless Before Coronavirus Diagnosis 11:08

 Just one day before testing positive for COVID-19, Utah Republican Mike Lee spoke without a mask at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, potentially exposing his colleagues to the deadly disease.

