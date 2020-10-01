Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Former FBI Director James Comey “blatantly accused the president of the United States” of “horrible things without any evidence,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.
In the third such announcement since Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Sen. Johnson is the third Republican senator..
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..