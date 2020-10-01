thomas charlton Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee https://t.co/6bTYya8J73 5 days ago Phyle17 Mike Lee: Comey ‘Blatantly Accused‘ Trump of ‘Horrible Things Without Evidence‘ https://t.co/waFabDOB9g via @BreitbartNews 6 days ago Bryan Neff Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee https://t.co/LSIWqOyoZK 6 days ago Michael Lameyer Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee https://t.co/Cwqqoauo6j Jail Bitch. 1 week ago 29 Plymouth allen Comey 'blatantly accused' Trump of 'horrible things' without evidence: Sen. Mike Lee https://t.co/sC6bOjol7F YOUR… https://t.co/viN2FF4OOX 1 week ago Trump 2020 #MAGA RT @PatVPeters: But there is evidence on Comey and Hillary Mike Lee: Comey 'Blatantly Accused' Trump of 'Horrible Things Without Evidence'… 1 week ago richard Foxnews is known to blatantly lie to the morons... Sad https://t.co/tM7lYyVlLr 1 week ago PatPeters,PhD. But there is evidence on Comey and Hillary Mike Lee: Comey 'Blatantly Accused' Trump of 'Horrible Things Without E… https://t.co/41bLGAmUcL 1 week ago