Afro-Cuban chairman of Proud Boys says they are not racist or white supremacists
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Enrique Tarrio, the Afro-Cuban international chairman of the far-right Proud Boys group of men who love America but hate political correctness, has publicly denounced racism and white supremacy after detractors began conflating them with white supremacists in the wake of the first presidential debate.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.
A day after President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate said the right-wing Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, have to "stand by," Trump downplayed his remarks on..