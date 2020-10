🇫🇷FREDO35🇫🇷 RT @Amanda_Bril: #BREAKING Memorandum from the President’s physician: “Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested posit… 4 seconds ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 The positive test result followed Trump's announcement on Fox News Thursday night that White House adviser Hope Hic… https://t.co/kUtrKL0H6e 11 seconds ago

Anousha RT @sarahparvini: None of the president’s guests at Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, most of whom traveled with him on Air Force… 15 seconds ago

Abel ❤🌈🇺🇸 - Rare Alabama Democrat RT @JenniferJJacobs: White House works to limit COVID-19 exposure “to the greatest extent possible” both on complex and when the president… 19 seconds ago

Ali bin Hamad RT @Reuters: President Trump said that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending th… 29 seconds ago

Mark Ginther RT @ScottThuman: #BREAKING : White House confirms that both President Trump & the First Lady have tested positive for #coronavirus adding t… 40 seconds ago

DreaD RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: President Trump, Melania Test Positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Otd1aagMhP 41 seconds ago