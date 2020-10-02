Global  
 

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Criticizes Reporter for Repeated Interruptions

HNGN Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Criticizes Reporter for Repeated InterruptionsWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gets into a heated exchange with a reporter during briefing over the racism issue. The secretary criticized the journalist and said it was funny that the media reprimanded Trump during his debate with Biden but did the same actions they condemned.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar'

McEnany: 'My bad' after saying Barrett is 'Rhodes scholar' 00:42

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'my bad' after she mistakenly said that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a "Rhodes scholar."

