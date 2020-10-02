Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science'

FOXNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said that President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens "when you ignore science," in a Friday statement that also said that he is praying for the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus overnight as well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive 00:39

 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published
David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat [Video]

David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat

Democratic strategist David Brown joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might impact the November elections.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 13:11Published
Lt. Gov. Barnes on COVID [Video]

Lt. Gov. Barnes on COVID

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes discusses the growing number of COVID-19 cases around the state and what those numbers mean for upcoming visits from President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:58Published

Tweets about this

MyGovtIsTOOBig

A.Nonymous RT @Chris_1791: Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/pW3l5qC3dM via @foxnews 1 minute ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/RHmJUq2HvN @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 2 minutes ago

NewsVerses

NewsVerses Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' - NewsVerses @… https://t.co/9xYdTUXeVy 6 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/pW3l5qC3dM via @foxnews 7 minutes ago

lfreeindependen

Edward one Liberal media celebrating The Trump’s positive Coronavirus test results. How low can America liberal media go. Most… https://t.co/8gzRJsa2S7 3 hours ago

tskipper440

tracy skipper U.S. Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid https://t.co/yn2gnAhYPt 6 hours ago

CNHistoryStudy

History Study RT @zerohedge: In case it wasn't clear 3 weeks ago that no deal will happen before the election... SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER SAYS… 9 hours ago

JUSTUSnatuhwera

market wizard RT @carlquintanilla: * SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER SAYS SPOKE TO PELOSI A FEW MINUTES AGO, AND SHE AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARE NOT IN… 11 hours ago