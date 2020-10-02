A.Nonymous RT @Chris_1791: Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/pW3l5qC3dM via @foxnews 1 minute ago All American Girl Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/RHmJUq2HvN @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 2 minutes ago NewsVerses Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' - NewsVerses @… https://t.co/9xYdTUXeVy 6 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science' https://t.co/pW3l5qC3dM via @foxnews 7 minutes ago Edward one Liberal media celebrating The Trump’s positive Coronavirus test results. How low can America liberal media go. Most… https://t.co/8gzRJsa2S7 3 hours ago tracy skipper U.S. Senate's Schumer says Pelosi, Trump administration not in agreement on coronavirus aid https://t.co/yn2gnAhYPt 6 hours ago History Study RT @zerohedge: In case it wasn't clear 3 weeks ago that no deal will happen before the election... SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER SAYS… 9 hours ago market wizard RT @carlquintanilla: * SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER SAYS SPOKE TO PELOSI A FEW MINUTES AGO, AND SHE AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARE NOT IN… 11 hours ago