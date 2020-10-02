Schumer says Trump coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens 'when you ignore science'
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said that President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows what happens "when you ignore science," in a Friday statement that also said that he is praying for the president and First Lady Melania Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus overnight as well.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest...