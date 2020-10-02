After 'Egregious' Violation, Judge Orders Census To Count Through Oct. 31 For Now
Friday, 2 October 2020 () A federal judge has ordered the Census Bureau to keep counting households for now after finding the agency made an "egregious" violation of an earlier order by tweeting a "target" end date of Oct. 5.
