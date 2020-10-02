Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After 'Egregious' Violation, Judge Orders Census To Count Through Oct. 31 For Now

NPR Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
A federal judge has ordered the Census Bureau to keep counting households for now after finding the agency made an "egregious" violation of an earlier order by tweeting a "target" end date of Oct. 5.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Judge Orders Census To Continue Through October

Judge Orders Census To Continue Through October 00:32

 On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to continue the Census until October 31. In an early decision, Judge Lucy Koh wrote in no uncertain terms that the Census count had to continue. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the count would end Monday, October 5th. Judge Koh said...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fed. Judge Orders 2020 Census Must Continue Through Oct. 31, Instead Of Ending In Sept. [Video]

Fed. Judge Orders 2020 Census Must Continue Through Oct. 31, Instead Of Ending In Sept.

New York City Census Director Julie Menin said the ruling "is a major victory."

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Census End Remains Uncertain After Judge Calls New Schedule 'A Violation'

 A day after the Census Bureau tweeted out a new "target date" of Oct. 5 for ending 2020 census counting, a federal judge in California said she thinks the...
NPR


Tweets about this