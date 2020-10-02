Global  
 

Dems say Trump diagnosis should be a 'wake up call' on administration's handling of coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Several top Democrats Friday said that they hope President Trump and first lady Melania Trump recover quickly from the coronavirus while adding that the diagnosis should be "a wake up call" for the president to take "a saner approach" in his pandemic response that Democrats have been critical of for months. 
