Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations

FOXNews.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Republican governor said the measure was intended to enhance security.
News video: GOP Gov. Shuts Down Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites

 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to shut down absentee ballot drop-off locations across the state, leaving only one site per county. This decision will make it harder for senior citizens and disabled people to vote.

Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations [Video]

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed. CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress..

Gov. Abbott Taking Heat For Limiting Drop Off Locations For Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins calls it one more impediment to vote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the shutdown of some ballot drop-off locations, limiting each county to just one, a month before the general election

 Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, will lose 10 of its 11 current ballot drop-off locations on Friday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott restricts mail-in ballot drop-off locations
Texas Dems to sue Gov. Abbott over mail-in ballot drop-off sites: Report

 Hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday limiting each county to a single drop-off site for mail-in ballots, Democrats began floating...
richardrankin22

Richard Rankin RT @Chicana74: Texas Governor Greg Abbott was sued by a voting rights group over a plan to limit each county to a single ballot drop box fo… 6 minutes ago

Margaret_ADuffy

M A Duffy RT @AriBerman: In other news, voting rights group just sued Greg Abbott over his decision to close mail ballot dropoff locations in Texas,… 8 minutes ago

Sparkman19571

Sparkman1957 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations https://t.co/I4MjIav4r2 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG20… 15 minutes ago

ToZeroAndBeyond

JDLH RT @LWVTexas: LULAC, its Texas branch, the League of Women Voters of Texas, and two individual voters have sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for… 15 minutes ago

NewsVerses

NewsVerses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations - NewsVerses @ https://t.co/Iebi3FIl9q https://t.co/Ox5R8FqbSi 16 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations https://t.co/I4MjIav4r2 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 22 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations https://t.co/blSFP2oH7Y via @foxnews 22 minutes ago

evanderburg

Eric Vanderburg Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sued over plan to reduce ballot drop box locations https://t.co/JNfZcclkbv 22 minutes ago