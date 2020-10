Trump Headed to Military Hospital After COVID Diagnosis Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

President Donald Trump will spend a "few days" at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday.Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said. The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this