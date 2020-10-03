Global  
 

Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

FOXNews.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment Friday after confirming he had tested positive for the coronavirus
Latest Updates: President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 The White House physician said Friday night that Mr. Trump has begun Remdesivir therapy, and has taken one dose of the antiviral. The physician added that Mr. Trump is "doing very well" and has not required supplemental oxygen.

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Pence tests negative, world leaders react, news will affect 2020 campaign - live updates

 President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just days after a debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Vice President Mike Pence tested negative.
Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 President Trump said the White House “may or may not” approve new F.D.A. guidelines that would toughen the process for approving a coronavirus vaccine.
Coronavirus Updates: President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates: President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19 President Trump at his rally in Duluth, Minnesota on September 30, 2020 The news comes days after the presidential debate with Vice President Joe Biden. [...
