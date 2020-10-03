Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

Norse Farms 🇨🇦🇩🇰 RT @CBSNews: Biden: "It's not just the folks in the White House, or who travel with me, that deserve regular testing. It's folks in the mea… 14 seconds ago

N I X 1312 BLM - 🦕⃤ 🦚⃤ 🦕⃤ RT @SkyNews: President tweets from hospital as seven who went to unmasked White House event test positive Get live updates here 👇 https:/… 29 seconds ago

Paloma Gonzalez RT @sfchronicle: Here's a running list of who has gotten tested and their results: - Joe Biden: reported that his test was negative - Kama… 49 seconds ago

Still Safe® #Trump #coronavirus: President tweets from hospital as seven who went to unmasked White House event test positive https://t.co/vRg7Lh4jri 3 minutes ago

SkyNews President tweets from hospital as seven who went to unmasked White House event test positive Get live updates here… https://t.co/hPgIqtQPlp 3 minutes ago