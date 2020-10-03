Live updates: President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Hospital
President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10
Local residents voice their thoughts after news broke Friday that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.
Trump's positive COVID results impact on the election
How will the president's COVID-19 case affect his campaign.
