Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation schedule to proceed as planned on Oct. 12

FOXNews.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Saturday the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will go forward as planned despite the president, first lady, numerous senators and White House staffers testing positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak 00:34

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike...

