Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called out former Vice President Joe Biden for pulling negative campaign ads after President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, arguing that the president wouldn't have offered the same courtesy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor

Trump's Campaign Spends $40K On Ad Based On Rumor 00:23

 The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Vice-President Biden Face Challenges On Campaign Trail [Video]

President Trump, Vice-President Biden Face Challenges On Campaign Trail

President Trump stumped in North Carolina and former Vice-President Joe Biden released new ads slamming the president's performance in office. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondent..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:09Published
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published
Ilhan Omar Speaks On 2020 Presidential Election: 'People Are Going To Be Motivated To Make Change' [Video]

Ilhan Omar Speaks On 2020 Presidential Election: 'People Are Going To Be Motivated To Make Change'

On the heels of a primary win, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar joins Esme Murphy to talk about whether progressives are excited enough to vote for Joe Biden in 2020 (5:20) WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:37Published

Tweets about this

RosaryAdvoc8

ColouredCatholic RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together' https://t.co/A1cIvXXO7Q @FoxNews #AAG #AA… 8 seconds ago

Sophiesticatio2

Sophiestications Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together' | Fox News https://t.co/Honzk7jhNC 2 minutes ago

amy4870

Amy Stockwell Biden is proving to be the better person here. The problem with many today is that they are just out win and thro… https://t.co/jr92PxiJBz 2 minutes ago

Rayzhell1

Rayzhell Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together' https://t.co/UQsWKyLeQB 4 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together' https://t.co/A1cIvXXO7Q @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 7 minutes ago

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: `Get it together` https://t.co/YjnZ9Jp0OO`Get-it-together`/ 7 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #ec34108cd8cb580b88de15c801f4394d #foxnewspersonilhanomar Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads… https://t.co/z96XZdExo6 8 minutes ago

zyiteblog

Zyite.com Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together' https://t.co/D6hSaQ6afJ 8 minutes ago