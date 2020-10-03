Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: 'Get it together'
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called out former Vice President Joe Biden for pulling negative campaign ads after President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, arguing that the president wouldn't have offered the same courtesy.
The Trump campaign has started running ads which tap into unfounded online rumors that Joe Biden wore an earpiece during Tuesday's presidential debate. According to Business Insider the ads claim Biden "refused" to take a drug test and "declined an earpiece inspection." The Biden campaign rejected...
President Trump stumped in North Carolina and former Vice-President Joe Biden released new ads slamming the president's performance in office. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondent..
Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..