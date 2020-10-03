Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Christie checks into hospital after positive COVID diagnosis

FOXNews.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:46Published
President heads to hospital latest on diagnosis [Video]

President heads to hospital latest on diagnosis

Key aids have also tested positive for Covid 19

Credit: KIMTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Chris Christie Tests Positive For Covid Day After Trump Diagnosis Announced

 Gov. Chris Christie announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of Republican politicians who have all...
Upworthy

Chris Christie Tests Positive for COVID a Day After Saying Nobody Wore Masks in Trump's Debate Prep Room

 The former New Jersey governor announced his diagnosis in a tweet, writing: "I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I...
Upworthy


Tweets about this