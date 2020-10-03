Chris Christie checks into hospital after positive COVID diagnosis

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19
CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump..
Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis
President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
President heads to hospital latest on diagnosis
Key aids have also tested positive for Covid 19