Klobuchar calls on Senate to delay Barrett confirmation: 'Better for safety, better for the country'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday said the Senate should wait until after the presidential election to move on the nomination on Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court not just because of how close the nomination is to the election, as Democrats have said in recent weeks, but also for "safety" reasons after multiple Republican senators tested positive for the coronavirus. 
News video: Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak 00:35

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike...

