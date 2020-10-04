Global  
 

Trump health update expected at Walter Reed Medical Center

FOXNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump’s medical team is expected to give an update on his health Sunday morning, as members of the White House press pool head to the Walter Reed Medical Center to be briefed on his condition.
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

 A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...

President Trump remains at Walter Reed

President Trump remains at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician saying he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health but adding he..

Duration: 02:35
President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump Discusses His Health On Video Recorded At Walter Reed Medical Center

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the president's condition.

Duration: 02:19
Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House..

Duration: 01:25

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

 As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning...
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health update

Trump coronavirus: President's doctor delivers health update Donald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, is delivering an update on the president’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to the Walter...
WorldNews

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations

COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press...
WorldNews

