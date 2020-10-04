Trump health update expected at Walter Reed Medical Center
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () President Trump’s medical team is expected to give an update on his health Sunday morning, as members of the White House press pool head to the Walter Reed Medical Center to be briefed on his condition.
A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday...
President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician saying he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health but adding he..
President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House..
Donald Trump’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, is delivering an update on the president’s health after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to the Walter... WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News •NPR