Biden plans to attend next debate, hopes Trump will be able to participate, campaign says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Florida to participate in the next debate and hopes that President Trump will be able to join him despite the president testing positive for the novel coronavirus late last week.
News video: Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid 00:42

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19. Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate him" but said "we're going tohave to follow very strict guidelines".

