Doctors Say Trump's Condition Is Improving, May Be Released Soon

NPR Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
An update on President Trump's medical condition. Plus, what experimental treatment has he received and has he infected others? Doctors say Trump is improving, and he may be sent home on Monday.
News video: Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 03:00

 [NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in severe cases. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

