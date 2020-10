Supreme Court turns away appeal from ex-Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Justice Clarence Thomas issued a separate statement calling Davis "one of the first victims of this Court's cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision." 👓 View full article

