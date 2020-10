You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top Israeli rabbis and U.S. envoy pray for Trump



Support for Trump is strong in Israel. The announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus coincided with the Jewish high holy days, a time of reflection and penitence.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 4 hours ago NBA Players React to Trump and First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19



It was announced Friday morning that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 4 hours ago Trump Joins Growing List of Other World Leaders Who Have Contracted COVID-19



Following months of downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this