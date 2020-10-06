Global  
 

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race ramps up before VP debate, election

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The 2020 presidential race is heating up just one day before the first vice presidential debate kicks off between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis

Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis 02:15

 The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of both campaigns.

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland

President's family was not wearing masks during presidential debate in Cleveland

After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, the spotlight returns to Cleveland, where most of Trump’s family members were spotted without..

