How to watch the vice presidential debate of Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Fox News Channel will present special live programming surrounding the 2020 vice presidential debate this week in Salt Lake City between incumbent Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. 
News video: Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris

 Vice President Mike Pence is set to face off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the first and only vice presidential debate.

