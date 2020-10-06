Global  
 

Nearly 4 Million Americans Have Already Voted

Newsmax Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.With four weeks to go before...
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video

How Covid is accelerating the fight for Black voting rights in the US – video 11:33

 Donald Trump’s election campaign in 2016 targeted nearly 3.5 million Black Americans to deter them from voting, and the battle for the right to vote is just as important in 2020. Kenya Evelyn travels to Florida where it's the Democrats' most loyal bloc, Black women, who are also bearing the brunt...

