Trump, fighting coronavirus, says he's 'looking forward' to upcoming debate with Biden

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
President Trump said Tuesday he is “looking forward” to the presidential debate next week with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Miami and said he is “feeling great” as he continues to fight the novel coronavirus.
