Pence, Harris Will Be Separated by Plexiglass Shield at VP Debate

Newsmax Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The Commission on Presidential Debates has taken extra precautions following...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate 00:34

 Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to self-isolate after being exposed to several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 at the...

