Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bernie Sanders: If Dems win Senate, he’ll be chairman of Subcommittee on Health

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told a rally of supporters on Saturday that if Democrats take back the Senate, he would be the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The unthinkable has become normal' -Sanders [Video]

'The unthinkable has become normal' -Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran against Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, spoke passionately about his former rival at the Democratic National Convention Monday and condemned President Trump for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this

AbandonedLizard

Lonely Abandoned Lizard RT @theReal_Rebel: Great! Maybe we’ll get National Health. https://t.co/bf7cBxQ4yn 2 hours ago

theReal_Rebel

rebel Great! Maybe we’ll get National Health. https://t.co/bf7cBxQ4yn 2 hours ago

DylanBurns1776

Dylan Burns🕊️ RT @21stDems: Fox News says this like it is a bad thing The Party working with progressives, and promoting party unity, is a great thing to… 2 hours ago

21stDems

21st Century Dems Fox News says this like it is a bad thing The Party working with progressives, and promoting party unity, is a grea… https://t.co/3iwLaKmMGd 2 hours ago

HEALCalifornia

HEAL California “If the Democrats gain control of the Senate, you’re looking at the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health,”… https://t.co/b8hxsC8NnQ 11 hours ago

SarahJKS77

Sarah-Jessica Spencer @lavendernana1 @CoryGardner which I will throw in your face when the Dems have the House, Senate, and WH and use th… https://t.co/6m38XyuINS 1 day ago

DeMarcoVic

Victor RN 🏳️‍🌈 RT @DylanBurns1776: If the Dems win Senate, Bernie Sanders will be the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health 2 days ago