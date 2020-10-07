|
|
|
Bernie Sanders: If Dems win Senate, he’ll be chairman of Subcommittee on Health
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told a rally of supporters on Saturday that if Democrats take back the Senate, he would be the chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.
|
|
|
|