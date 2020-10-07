Global  
 

2020 presidential race heats up before first VP debate

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
The 2020 presidential race is heating up as the first vice presidential debate kicks off tonight between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
 The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of both campaigns.

