2020 presidential race heats up before first VP debate
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The 2020 presidential race is heating up as the first vice presidential debate kicks off tonight between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of both campaigns.
Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..
