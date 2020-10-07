Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to block enforcement of tax returns subpoena
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () The Second Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling allowing Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's office to enforce a subpoena to get President Trump's tax returns and other documents dating back to 2011, rejecting Trump's attempt to block the effort.
