Kudlow, White House Differ On Trump Oval Office Visit

Newsmax Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump popped into the Oval Office Tuesday, just one day after his return from Walter Reed Military Medical Center, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday, drawing a quick contradiction from the administration. Kudlow said on CNBC's "Squawk...
Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

 [NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

White House contradicts Kudlow after he says Trump was in Oval Office

 Kudlow told CNBC he "can't be specific" on whether President Trump wears a mask when he's in the Oval Office.
Upworthy

White House prepared for Trump to return to Oval Office

 President Donald Trump's aides were preparing for him to return to the Oval Office on Wednesday, an eventuality one senior official...
Upworthy

White House Denies Kudlow Claim That Trump Worked in Oval Office While Infected

 The White House is walking back comments from economic adviser Larry Kudlow — who said that President Donald Trump worked out of the Oval Office on Tuesday.
Mediaite


