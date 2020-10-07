Kudlow, White House Differ On Trump Oval Office Visit
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () President Donald Trump popped into the Oval Office Tuesday, just one day after his return from Walter Reed Military Medical Center, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Wednesday, drawing a quick contradiction from the administration. Kudlow said on CNBC's "Squawk...
[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for..