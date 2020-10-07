Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rasmussen Poll: Biden 12 Points Ahead of Trump

Newsmax Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has taken a significant lead over President Donald Trump in the latest survey from Rasmussen Reports, a polling group that the president often touts. Rasmussen, which just two weeks ago conducted a poll that showed Trump leading by a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID

Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID 02:51

 CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the COVID outbreak at the White House.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
New Poll: Trump Down By 16 [Video]

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

There is less than a month to go before Election Day. CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls. The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points. That's..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, He was discharged Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

SHOCK POLL: Trump Craters in Rasmussen Poll as Biden Gains 7 Point Swing in One Week

 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gained eight points in just one week according to the latest weekly Rasmussen poll.
Mediaite

CNN Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 16 Points With Likely Voters

 Fifty-seven percent of likely voters now support Joe Biden, compared to 41% who back President Donald Trump, according to a new CNN poll. The news network said...
Newsmax

UNF Poll: Biden Leads Trump by 6 Points With Likely Voters in Florida

 Fifty-one percent of likely Florida voters favor Joe Biden, compared to 45% who back President Donald Trump, according to a new poll by the Public Opinion...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

roxie070519

roxie RT @thehill: NEW POLL: Biden leads Trump by 12 points nationally: Rasmussen https://t.co/MhylBqFErg https://t.co/dSdOEL1jZO 6 seconds ago

viragoergosum

The Bi-Bi Woman RT @hardknoxfirst: Donald Trump Suffers Massive Slump in Latest Rasmussen Poll #SmartNews #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/R9uir9lEGv 9 seconds ago

SEVENCLOVERS

VERONICA LESTER RT @mmpadellan: Rasmussen has Joe Biden crushing trump by 12 points in a new national poll. Cue the Twitler tantrum in 3, 2, 1... https://… 24 seconds ago

hardknoxfirst

hardknoxfirst Donald Trump Suffers Massive Slump in Latest Rasmussen Poll #SmartNews #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/R9uir9lEGv 33 seconds ago

AlGreenupSr

Al Greenup Sr RT @PalmerReport: Holy shit, even the Rasmussen poll now says Biden is ahead of Trump by twelve points. 44 seconds ago

Jerrytaylr

Jerry Taylor RT @RealDonalDrumpf: New Poll: The Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in predicting the 2016 Election, has just announced that “Trump… 50 seconds ago

HS120

Harry Stavros @EvanAKilgore @realDonaldTrump It is very hard to believe. The most reliable poll, Rasmussen has Biden up 12 points… https://t.co/FvfARquLTH 1 minute ago

ChoromanskiJim

Jim Choromanski RT @mmpadellan: Rasmussen has Joe Biden crushing trump by 12 points in a new national poll. Cue the Twitler tantrum in 3, 2, 1... 1 minute ago