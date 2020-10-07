'Red sweater guy’ Ken Bone reveals his choice in 2020 presidential race
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Ken Bone, the red sweater-wearing man who went viral after asking a question in 2016 during a Trump-Clinton presidential debate, has announced his latest endorsement in the 2020 presidential race.
The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of both campaigns.