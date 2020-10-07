Carly Fiorina explains planned Biden vote, claims Trump has 'damaged' GOP

Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () President Trump “has not exhibited” characteristics of a leader during his presidency, former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday explaining why she will be voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November’s general election.
Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."