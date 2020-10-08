Breaking down the 2020 vice presidential debate

Thursday, 8 October 2020 () With less than a month to go before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the only vice presidential debate of 2020. “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell leads CBS News’ post-debate coverage.
The Vice-Presidential Debate will be held tonight. After what happened in Cleveland with the Presidential Debate and President Trump testing positive shortly afterward, tonight’s event will look very different. But, one medical expert wonders if the debate should happen in the first place.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday faced off in the first and only 2020 vice presidential debate. The two were separated by... CBS News Also reported by •Just Jared •New Zealand Herald •Business Insider