Yes, AOC Nominated Bernie Sanders Instead of Joe Biden, But Here’s Why



It may have seemed like a moment of defiance and division, but this is the reason Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:12 Published on August 19, 2020

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Launches Effort To Increase Census Participation In Queens, Bronx



Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in Queens on Saturday, launching an effort to increase Census participation and voter reigrstration in her district. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:51 Published on August 15, 2020